UNICEF Whole of Syria Facts and Figures: Health (Mid-year 2019)

SITUATION ANALYSIS

• The provision of health services continues to be disrupted by ongoing hostilities especially in the North West of the country, where 25 health facilities were damaged in Q2 2019.

• Displaced populations and returnees, particularly those in northeast (especially in Al Hol camp) and northwest Syria, are vulnerable to outbreaks of infectious diseases due to unsanitary living conditions, overstretched health services, and low coverage of routine immunization. The situation is particularly dire also for the displaced people still living in Rukban. Sustaining basic essential health services remains a key need across the country.