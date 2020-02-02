UNICEF Whole of Syria Facts and Figures: Health (End of year 2019)

SITUATION ANALYSIS

• The provision of health services continues to be disrupted by ongoing hostilities especially in the North West of the country, where between April and September, at least 43 incidents impacting health facilities or personnel been conrmed by WHO. UNICEF-supported immunization centres have been also aected as 14 centres suspended operations out of the total 98 centres in the third quarter of the year.

• Displaced populations and returnees, particularly those in northeast Syria, northwest Syria , and Rukban camp, are vulnerable to outbreaks of infectious diseases due to unsanitary living conditions, overstretched health services, and low coverage of routine immunization.