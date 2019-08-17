UNICEF Whole of Syria Facts and Figures: Education (Mid-year 2019)

SITUATION ANALYSIS

• A total of 2.1 million children in Syria are estimated to be out of school, with a further 1.3 million at risk of dropping out. Displaced communities remain significantly underserved, with most IDP camps having insufficient or non-existent education services.

• More than one in three schools are damaged or destroyed, while others are used for purposes not related to education such as shelter for displaced people. In the northwest of the country the continuation of hostilities resulted in the destruction of additional 45 schools and in 400,000 children not being able to attend final exams.