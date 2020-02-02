UNICEF Whole of Syria Facts and Figures: Education (End of year 2019)

SITUATION ANALYSIS

• Through the country, more than one in three schools are damaged or destroyed, while others are used for purposes not related to education such as shelter for displaced people. In the northwest of the country the continuation of hostilities resulted in the destruction or damage of over 80 schools in the reporting year, with 400,000 children in the northwest unable to sit for their nal exams.

• In the northwest of the country the continuation of hostilities resulted in the destruction of 87 schools in the third quarter of the year and it has been estimated that over half the school-aged population of Idleb is at risk of being out of school with the new school year.