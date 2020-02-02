02 Feb 2020

UNICEF Whole of Syria Facts and Figures: Education (End of year 2019)

Report
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 23 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (7.37 MB)

SITUATION ANALYSIS

• Through the country, more than one in three schools are damaged or destroyed, while others are used for purposes not related to education such as shelter for displaced people. In the northwest of the country the continuation of hostilities resulted in the destruction or damage of over 80 schools in the reporting year, with 400,000 children in the northwest unable to sit for their nal exams.

• In the northwest of the country the continuation of hostilities resulted in the destruction of 87 schools in the third quarter of the year and it has been estimated that over half the school-aged population of Idleb is at risk of being out of school with the new school year.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.