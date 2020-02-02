UNICEF Whole of Syria Facts and Figures: Adolescent Development & Participation (End of year 2019)

SITUATION ANALYSIS

• Many youth and adolescents (10 to 24 years old) lack meaningful opportunities within their communities, with limited access to learning, resulting in high rates of unemployment. This is a particular challenge for young girls, which could result in harmful coping strategies such as early marriage, as well as long-term economic, psychological and health consequences (e.g. – impact of early pregnancy on maternal health).

• Due to the protracted crisis, many youth and adolescents have been missing out on social and civic engagement opportunities, including sports and other type of clubs. This is a clear gap in their daily lives, impacting their overall development.