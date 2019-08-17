UNICEF Whole of Syria Facts and Figures: Adolescent Development & Participation (Mid-year 2019)

SITUATION ANALYSIS

• Many youth and adolescents (10 to 24 years old) lack meaningful opportunities within their communities, with limited access to learning, resulting in high rates of unemployment. This is a particular challenge for young girls, which could result in harmful coping strategies such as early marriage, as well as long-term economic, psychological and health consequences (e.g. – impact of early pregnancy on maternal health).

• In some situations, girls and boys, including recruits and those with disabilities, were also at risk of additional and multiple forms of violence due to their economic vulnerability.