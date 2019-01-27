UNICEF thanks The State of Kuwait for additional and continuous generous support to children impacted by the crisis in Syria

Recent donation of US$ 5 million to support UNICEF’s work for children

AMMAN, 27 January 2019– The State of Kuwait is one of UNICEF’s largest donors, helping to reach children impacted by violence and conflict due to the crisis in Syria. With its recent contribution of US$5 million, the support received from Kuwait to support UNICEF’s response for children’s need across the region has now reached US$205 million.

“Since 2013, Kuwait has generously contributed to UNICEF´s work for children in the region. Its generosity is always timely to assist children in need. Generous contributions from the State of Kuwait have helped UNICEF continue providing children in Yemen, Syria and refugee host countries with essential support for water, sanitation, hygiene, education, health and nutrition,” said Geert Cappelaere, UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa.

Once again, Kuwait has contributed this donation without conditions allowing UNICEF to reach the most vulnerable children where the needs are most dire.

UNICEF continues to count on the State and people of Kuwait as a major donor for humanitarian and development assistance for the children most in need in the region and around the world.

