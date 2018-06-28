UNICEF Syria Crisis Situation Report - May 2018 Humanitarian Results

Highlights

UNICEF continued to respond to emerging IDP influx with multi-sectoral life-saving assistance. In East Ghouta in Syria, 60,500 IDPs had access to safe drinking water and sanitation services, including 50,000 people in Duma through water-trucking. 1,700 school-age children accessed education through the rehabilitation of 18 classrooms in Dweir IDP shelter.

Also in Syria and in response to Afrin IDPs living in collective shelters in Rural Aleppo, about 90,000 people were reached with safe water through emergency trucking. However, UNICEF continues to face challenges in responding with education interventions to around 115,000 IDPs residing in Tall Refaat and the surrounding villages due to access limitations and heavy administrative procedures limiting availability of local implementing partners. UNICEF continues to expand Mine Risk Education activities in East Ghouta, Afrin, and the rural areas of Tall Refaat (where Afrin IDPs are being accommodated) to prevent death and injury from landmines and explosive remnants of war.

In May, at the Berm area between the Jordanian and Syrian, UNICEF supported the treatment of 1,481 vulnerable Syrian children under the age of five and vaccinated 557 children and 705 women through routine immunization. Additionally, over 2,500 children and pregnant and lactating women (PLW) were screened for malnutrition in the UNICEF-supported clinic in Rukban. Of those, eight cases of severe acute malnutrition and six cases of moderate acute malnutrition among children and 27 malnourished PLW were enrolled for treatment.

In Turkey, over 272,000 refugee children benefitted from a conditional cash transfer for education payment for attending school regularly in preceding months. To date, over 356,600 refugee children have received a CCTE payment at least once since the launch of the programme in May 2017.