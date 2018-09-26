UNICEF Syria Crisis Situation Report - August 2018 Humanitarian Results

Highlights

• Many children will head back to school to begin another year of learning next month. UNICEF and partners are scaling-up outreach efforts to help children access education, focusing on out-of-school children (over 2.6 million children in Syria crisis countries). The education response in Syria and Syrian refugee host countries is 49% (US$302.7 million) underfunded against the US$614.3 million appeal with the highest gaps recorded in Lebanon (72% against US$233 million requirement) followed by Iraq (69% against US$13.5 million requirement) and Syria (43% against US$92.1 million) as of 15 September 2018.

This includes funds carried over from the previous year. Urgent funds are required to support access to quality education to all children.

• In Syria, UNICEF and its humanitarian partners expanded measures to prepare for possible large-scale civilian displacement linked to potential military operations in Idlib. The UN estimates that 2.1 million people need humanitarian assistance in the area, including 1.4 million internally displaced people, half of whom are children.

• In August, UNICEF and Development Workshop published a new report on agricultural intermediaries and child labour in Turkey. This is the first report to examine the role of these intermediaries and their impact on child labour. The report will be disseminated to key stakeholders to promote the elimination of child labour in seasonal agriculture.

• UNICEF supported the treatment of 1,415 Syrian children under the age of five and the provision of routine immunization for 778 children and 621 women at the Berm area (Jordan-Syria border) in August. Additionally, 947 children and 1,201 pregnant and lactating women were screened for malnutrition in the UNICEF-supported clinic. Of the children screened, six cases of severe acute malnutrition and 17 cases of moderate acute malnutrition received treatment.

• Since the beginning of the year, UNICEF and partners in Syria and Syrian refugee host countries supported over 544,000 children and adults to access structured and sustained child protection, psychosocial support and parenting programmes. UNICEF also supported 2.4 million people to access clean water and screened an estimated 693,000 children and pregnant and lactating women for acute malnutrition.

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

In Syria

5.3 million # of children affected

13.1 million # of people affected (HNO, 2018)

Outside Syria

Over 2.5 million (2,526,821) # of registered Syria refugee children

Over 5.6 million (5,615,157) # of registered Syrian refugees (UNHCR, 17 September 2018)

UNICEF Appeal

2018 US$ 1.287 Billion

Funding Status

US$ 777.9 Million

Syria

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs:

Concern around the prospect of military operations in the Idlib de-escalation area grew significantly during the reporting month, with more than 100 civilians killed and many more wounded in airstrikes and explosions in Idlib and Aleppo governorates between 10 and 12 August. Reports were received of attacks impacting several health facilities and school activities in a number of areas were suspended. The humanitarian response operation continued across Idlib and the north-west, drawing on cross-border assistance from Turkey delivered under the framework of Security Council resolution 2393. The United Nations estimates that some 2.1 million people need of humanitarian assistance in the Idlib de-escalation area, including 1.4 million internally displaced people, half of whom are children. The United Nations and its humanitarian partners also expanded measures to prepare for the possibility of large-scale civilian displacement linked to potential military operations in the area. A readiness plan was developed requesting US$311 million to provide multisectoral assistance up to 900,000 newly displaced people 1 , including up to 700,000 people expected to remain within the current de-escalation area. However, humanitarian organizations continued to stress that a worst-case scenario in Idlib would result in needs that would overwhelm response capacities.

In the south-west of the country military activity reduced significantly with government and allied forces reported to have regained control of the vast majority of Dar’a, Qunaitra and As-Sweida governorates. Large numbers of people who had fled their homes between late June and July were reported to have returned to their areas of origin. However, an estimated 60,000 people remained displaced and high levels of humanitarian needs persisted, including among returnees.2 In eastern Deir-ez-Zor governorate, fighting continued to impact civilians, with reports that more than 20,000 people were displaced to makeshift camps between late July and early August. Humanitarian access to many of these sites was not possible, while there were also reports that the majority of the displaced people were prevented from leaving the area by conflicting parties.

In Eastern Ghouta, return of displaced people and the resumption of commercial activities continued to be reported. However, access for humanitarian organizations to the area remained limited, hindering efforts to scale up assistance and provide much-needed services, including for returnees. Humanitarian assistance continued to be channeled through the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) and directorates of Ministries.

The humanitarian situation of some 45,000 people at Rukban, at the Syria-Jordan border, remained of concern. Several hundred families were reported to have moved out of the camp due to poor living conditions. With the provision of humanitarian assistance increasingly urgent, discussions and preparations for an inter-agency humanitarian convoy to the area continued.