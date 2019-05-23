UNICEF Syria Crisis Situation Report - April 2019 Humanitarian Results

Highlights

•As the security situation continued to deteriorate in north-west Syria, UNICEF and partners provided health, nutrition and WASH services in Idleb, northern Hama and Aleppo governorates in response to population displacements including some 11,000 families in northern Aleppo and Idleb who have been affected by floods in March 2019. Over 295,000 people were reached with WASH services, 8,200 women and children with nutrition support and almost 22,000 people with health services.

•UNICEF and partners continued to scale-up emergency response to displaced people in Al-Hol camp in north-eastern Syria, particularly in the areas of nutrition, education, WASH and child protection.

Protection needs persist in the backdrop of a deteriorating humanitarian situation in the overreached camp. At least 470 unaccompanied and separated children have been identified in the camp of whom at least 140 have been reunified to date.

•In April, 16,393 Syrian refugee girls and boys under the age of five in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq were vaccinated against polio as part of a nationwide campaign that was implemented in all of Iraq’s 18 governorates, including displaced people and Syrian refugee camps. 5.6 million children (95 per cent) were reached out of the 5.8 million target.

•In Jordan, UNICEF and partners launched the new Standard Operating Procedures for gender-based violence and child protection response and the new National Protocol for Clinical Management of Rape.

The SOPs build on the experience of interagency guidelines that were developed for Jordan during the Syrian crisis to nationalize and standardize the process of responding to child protection and GBV cases in an multisectoral manner using the case management approach as a principle.

•As of April 2019, UNICEF and partners in Egypt have reached 42,607 children, adolescents and youth with structured and sustained psychosocial support, child protection and life skills programmes.

Additionally, 8,470 parents have participated in positive parenting programmes and 4,198 children, adolescents and youth received multi-sectoral case management services.

•To control the spread of measles cases in North Lebanon, UNICEF and partner NGO reached 6,446 children under the age of fifteen, out of whom 2,045 were vaccinated through Primary Health Care Centers and Mobile Vaccination Units, by end of April 2019. From January 2019 till April, 842 measles cases were reported (82 per cent Lebanese, 18 per cent Syrian).

In Syria

5 million # of children affected

11.7 million # of people affected (HNO summary, 2019)

Outside Syria

Over 2.5 million (2,531,924) # of registered Syria refugee children

Over 5.6 million (5,626,497) # of registered Syrian refugees (UNHCR, 14 May 2019)

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs:

In north-west Syria, the security situation deteriorated with continuous shelling on villages in northern Hama and southern Idleb, resulting in the displacement of 152,210 individuals (7,993 households) to different communities in Aleppo and Idleb Governorates between 29 April and 5 May 20191 . Between mid-February and the beginning of May, the death toll among civilians spiked up to 351 people, including 92 children and four humanitarian workers (one UNICEF partner). Furthermore, attacks led to the temporary suspension of schools and end-year exams in the conflict areas and impacted several medical facilities, including UNICEF-supported Expanded Programme on Immunization centers. UNICEF programmes and partners continued the provision of health, nutrition and WASH services in Idleb, northern Hama and Aleppo Governorates in response to the new displacement and to the floods (some 11,000 families affected in March2 ) reaching over 295,000 people with WASH services, 8,200 women and children with nutrition support and almost 22,000 people with health services ; prepositioned emergency supplies and emergency services were delivered to flood impacted IDPs in northern Aleppo and Idleb through the Health, Nutrition and WASH sectors.

In the north-eastern part of the country, Al-Hol camp (Al Hassakeh Governorate) continued to be overstretched beyond its capacity, hosting 73,477 people (while initially planned to host no more than 20,000). Most of the camp population is represented by women and children, and an increasing trend in morbidity (due to acute diarrhoea and influenza) is being reported.3 UNICEF and partners continued scaling-up the emergency response, particularly in the areas of nutrition, education, WASH and child protection4 reaching out to some 50,000 people in total living in the camp. Protection needs persist and are becoming protracted in the absence of immediate solution to a range of issues (the lack or confiscation of civil documentation, the presence of unaccompanied children in need of interim care arrangements and family tracing and reunification and pregnant adolescents). At least 470 unaccompanied and separated children (UASC) have been identified in the camp of which at least 140 have been reunified to date.

In the south of the country, movement of civilians from Rukban camp settlement continued in April; as of 6 May, a total of 10,823 people (26 per cent of the total population of 41,700) left the settlement towards five shelters in Homs city. UNICEF continued its emergency response in the humanitarian corridors by providing drinking water, micronutrient and WASH facilities. In shelters, UNICEF along other UN agencies continue its multisectoral response through its partners. With support from UNICEF, Syrian Arab Red Crescent mobile teams conducted rapid child protection assessment of camp returnees in the receiving shelters, assessed the situation of children and started the provision of psychological aid to the affected population with first psychological aid.