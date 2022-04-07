Syria + 6 more
UNICEF Syria Crisis Humanitarian Situation Report (Refugees) 1 January – 31 December 2021
Attachments
Highlights:
- In Turkey, since the reopening of schools in September 2021, 854,839 Syrian children are enrolled in formal education in Turkish Public Schools.
- In Lebanon, UNICEF supported 58,980 youths and adolescents with formal and non-formal education opportunities and employment support services.
- With UNICEF Jordan’s technical support, the National Aid Fund, which provides financial aid to vulnerable families, implemented and concluded cash-based programmes reaching nearly 350,000 households and over 640,000 children.
- UNICEF Iraq through its implementing partners vaccinated a total of 27,833 under five children (13,638 girls) against polio as part of routine immunization activities.
- UNICEF Egypt supported 13,904 refugee children accessing formal or non-formal education through the provision of education cash grants for pre-primary education.