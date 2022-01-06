UNICEF Syria Crisis - Humanitarian Situation Report (July – September 2021)

Situation in Numbers*

6,106,947 children in need (Syrian Refugees HAC 2021)

20,579,829 people in need (Syrian Refugees HAC 2021)

5,659,480 # of registered refugees (HNO/UNCHR)

*numbers reflect actual figures residing in countries at mid-year

Highlights

• In Turkey, the Conditional Cash Transfers for Education (CCTE) July and September 2021 payment cycles, reached 544,781 children. The September payment also included additional and motivational top-up payments to support back-to-school expenses, benefitting 469,059 students.

• UNICEF Lebanon child protection programme reached 1,658 children with child protection case management and specialized services. A further 6,150 girls and boys have been reached with focused psychosocial activities.

• UNICEF Jordan supported the National Youth Engagement and Volunteering Platform, Nahno, which has offered over 226,240 volunteering activities for 71,400 young people (70 per cent female).

• In Iraq, UNICEF supported local authorities in Dohuk to reach 41,938 refugees with access to affordable, equitable and safe water and sanitation. In Erbil, UNICEF, in partnership with the Directorate of Erbil Surrounding Waters, is securing access to safe water in adequate quantities (100 l/p/d) for the 30,082 refugees.

• In Egypt, UNICEF and MoHP conducted a training for 200 Syrian Community Healthcare Workers and Supervisors on the Monitoring and Management Information System, as a first step towards digitalization of the monitoring and reporting system related to refugee population