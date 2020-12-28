UNICEF Syria Crisis - Humanitarian Situation Report (July—September 2020 )

Situation in Numbers *

- 7,350,000 children in need

- 18,800,000 people in need

- 5,565,616 # of registered refugees (HNO/UNCHR)

Highlights

Overall and across countries, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on access by Syrian refugees and host communities to a range of services, particularly in education, protection, health and nutrition.

In addition, the economic impact of COVID measures further compounds situation of economic distress existing pre-COVID, especially in Lebanon and Syria. Communities report significant losses of income pushing them into poverty and making them more vulnerable.