Syria + 6 more

UNICEF Syria Crisis - Humanitarian Situation Report (July—September 2020 )

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published

Attachments

Situation in Numbers *
- 7,350,000 children in need
- 18,800,000 people in need
- 5,565,616 # of registered refugees (HNO/UNCHR)

Highlights

  • Overall and across countries, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on access by Syrian refugees and host communities to a range of services, particularly in education, protection, health and nutrition.

  • In addition, the economic impact of COVID measures further compounds situation of economic distress existing pre-COVID, especially in Lebanon and Syria. Communities report significant losses of income pushing them into poverty and making them more vulnerable.

  • UNICEF and partners have designed alternative response interventions to mitigate the consequences to the extent possible. Such interventions including support to e-learning, implementation of psychosocial programmes in school, and support to primary health care consultations especially among female refugees.

Related Content