UNICEF Syria Crisis - Humanitarian Situation Report (July—September 2020 )
Situation in Numbers *
- 7,350,000 children in need
- 18,800,000 people in need
- 5,565,616 # of registered refugees (HNO/UNCHR)
Highlights
Overall and across countries, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on access by Syrian refugees and host communities to a range of services, particularly in education, protection, health and nutrition.
In addition, the economic impact of COVID measures further compounds situation of economic distress existing pre-COVID, especially in Lebanon and Syria. Communities report significant losses of income pushing them into poverty and making them more vulnerable.
UNICEF and partners have designed alternative response interventions to mitigate the consequences to the extent possible. Such interventions including support to e-learning, implementation of psychosocial programmes in school, and support to primary health care consultations especially among female refugees.