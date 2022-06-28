UNICEF Syria Crisis - Humanitarian Situation Report (January - March 2022)

Highlights
-
In 2022, the Syria crisis continued into its 11th consecutive year.
-
A total of 95,063 individuals, including 66,586 children, benefitted from a range of protection services offered by a network of over 83 UNICEF-supported child and adolescent-friendly spaces across Turkey.
-
Amid increasing concerns about malnutrition in Lebanon, 59,333 children were screened for malnutrition, with UNICEF supporting treatment of 220 children with moderate acute malnutrition and 177 with severe acute malnutrition.
-
In Jordan, The National Diagnostic Assessment (NDA) in Maths and Arabic for Grades 4 to 11 was supported by UNICEF and launched by the Ministry of Education (MOE) across all public schools nationwide (including camp schools) to analyse lost learning.
-
In Iraq, UNICEF reached, inter alia, 6,673 women and children under five (2,869 women and girls) with access to primary healthcare in UNICEF supported facilities; 5,626 children (2,869 girls) with different types of vaccines, (including polio).
-
In Egypt, 11,687 children and caregivers received Mental Health and Psychosocial Support Services (MHPSS), amongst which, 1,387 children are Syrians.