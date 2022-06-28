UNICEF Syria Crisis - Humanitarian Situation Report (January - March 2022)

Highlights

In 2022, the Syria crisis continued into its 11th consecutive year.

A total of 95,063 individuals, including 66,586 children, benefitted from a range of protection services offered by a network of over 83 UNICEF-supported child and adolescent-friendly spaces across Turkey.

Amid increasing concerns about malnutrition in Lebanon, 59,333 children were screened for malnutrition, with UNICEF supporting treatment of 220 children with moderate acute malnutrition and 177 with severe acute malnutrition.

In Jordan, The National Diagnostic Assessment (NDA) in Maths and Arabic for Grades 4 to 11 was supported by UNICEF and launched by the Ministry of Education (MOE) across all public schools nationwide (including camp schools) to analyse lost learning.

In Iraq, UNICEF reached, inter alia, 6,673 women and children under five (2,869 women and girls) with access to primary healthcare in UNICEF supported facilities; 5,626 children (2,869 girls) with different types of vaccines, (including polio).