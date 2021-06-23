UNICEF Syria Crisis - Humanitarian Situation Report (January – March 2021)

Highlights

The Syrian refugee crisis remains the largest displacement crisis globally, with almost 25 million people in need, of which 32 per cent are children. In addition to the impact of COVID-19 in the refugee hosting countries Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, and Turkey, Syrian families continue to face reduced access to health care, education as well as to child protection services, resulting in an overall decline in children's well-being. UNICEF continues to support refugees and the host community and as of the end of March 2021:

•In Turkey, 774,257 Syrian children (49 per cent girls) were enrolled in formal education (pre-primary to Grade 12) in Turkish Public Schools.

•Addressing the rising malnutrition numbers during the reporting period in Lebanon, more than 42,000 children under the age of 5 were screened for malnutrition at Primary Health Centres (PHC) in an effort to prevent, detect and manage malnourishment.

•More than 38,000 children and caregivers accessed mental health and psychosocial support, either in-person/school, otherwise online to continue the delivery of the child protection in Jordan.

•In Iraq, 71,660 people were provided with access to a sufficient quantity of safe water for drinking, cooking, and personal hygiene.

•In Egypt, a total of 12,232 consultations were provided to refugee children and 2,541 consultations were provided to refugee women in the first quarter of 2021, advocating the continuaton of essential health care services, including immunization, growth monitoring as well as antenatal care service.