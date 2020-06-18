UNICEF Syria Crisis - Humanitarian Situation Report (January - March 2020)

Situation in Numbers

7,350,000 children in need

18,820,000 people in need

5,600,000 # of registered refugees

Highlights

In Turkey, over 680,000 refugee children were enrolled in formal education by end January. Despite the nationwide school closures due to COVID-19 the Conditional Cash Transfer for Education Programme for Refugees continued to expand, reaching almost 615,000 students (112% of the target).

In Iraq, after the first COVID-19 cases were confirmed, UNICEF activated the WASH Taskforce and developed technical guidance and messages in Arabic and Kurdish. UNICEF and partners supported continued access to safe water for 73,786 people and distributed hygiene kits, alongside hygiene messaging, to 1,363 families (est.2,300 children) in Domiz 1 camp, Dahuk.

In Jordan, further to the Government’s suspension of all education activities to contain COVID-19, impacting over two million children, UNICEF supported the Ministry of Education to provide home-based learning.

In Lebanon, 33 reservoirs were built and 17 springs catchment were rehabilitated through a WASH labour intensive project enrolling 934 vulnerable people (850 men and 84 women). The work had to be temporarily suspended, however, after measures to contain COVID-19 were taken.