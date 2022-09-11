UNICEF Syria Crisis - Humanitarian Situation Report (January - June 2022)

Highlights

In Turkey, in 2022 a total of 19,428 children and 2,773 caregivers benefited from UNICEF-supported structured and sustained mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) services,

In Lebanon, UNICEF continued water and wastewater services for 321,980 refugees living in informal settlements across the country. UNICEF is also working on a comprehensive plan to implement the Water and Sanitation Action Plans to reduce water trucking and desludging activities.

In Jordan, UNICEF and its partners rolled out awareness-raising activities on child marriage, child labour, online violence, bullying and child rights in Azraq and Za’atari refugee camps, reaching 4,591 children and caregivers.

In Iraq, to address underlying social norms that perpetuate violence against children, UNICEF-supported parenting education programmes reached 695 parents and caregivers (354 women), while awareness-raising reached a total of 21,540 individuals (12,062 women).