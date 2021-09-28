UNICEF Syria Crisis - Humanitarian Situation Report (January – June 2021)

Highlights

• In Turkey, more than 50,000 children and 6,500 caregivers benefited from Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) services provided by UNICEF and its partners.

• UNICEF Lebanon ensured the continuity of water and wastewater services to more than 150,000 Syrian refugees, including 75,000 children, living in informal settlements across the country whilst simultaneously implementing alternative and innovative solutions to optimize the use of water trucking and desludging.

• Syrian children in Jordan continued to receive comprehensive 21st-century skill training, totalling more than 17,000 adolescents of which 60 per cent were female, including entrepreneurship, technical or vocational training.

• Despite an overall funding gap of 69 per cent, UNICEF Iraq managed to vaccinate more than 15,000 children and provide almost 72,000 people with access to a sufficient quantity of safe water.

• UNICEF Egypt supported 78 primary health centres (PHC) serving the poorest communities, to maintain essential maternal, new-born and child health services in five governorates with high refugee communities to more than 1.1 million women and children.

• Lack of funding at 57 per cent continues to undermine UNICEF's integrated response for one of the world's largest humanitarian crises.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

The situation for more than 3.6 million Syrian refugees, including 1.7 million children, as well as 320,000 refugees and asylum seekers of other nationalities, of whom at least 140,000 are children, remains challenging and protracted.

Turkey also remains a leading transit country for registered and unregistered refugees and migrants on the move. By the end of June 2021, nearly 4,000 people - primarily Afghans, Somalis, and Congolese - successfully crossed by sea and land from Turkey into the EU. In addition, more than 62,500 people were rescued or apprehended by Turkish authorities by the end of June 2021.

Compared to the same period last year, this is a downward trend mainly caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

In 2020 the Government of Turkey (GoT) had to rapidly mobilize a national health response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has had profound and far-reaching socio-economic consequences, beyond its immediate health impacts, on already vulnerable groups, including refugees. The COVID-19 pandemic continuously has a marked effect on school enrolment, attendance, and retention, making it harder for children in Turkey to continue their education - affecting the learning of 19 million children in Turkey, from pre-primary to upper secondary age, including Syrian refugee children registered in the public education system.

More than 400,000 school-aged refugee children are still out of school and do not have any access to education opportunities. They are one of the most vulnerable groups in Turkey, facing multiple child protection risks, including psychosocial distress, child labour, child marriage, and other forms of exploitation and abuse.

The socio-economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, discontinuation of face-to-face learning, lack of interaction with peers, and a reported increase in the level of domestic violence is likely to result in reversed learning gains and increased protection risks for vulnerable children including refugees.