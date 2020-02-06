UNICEF Syria Crisis - Humanitarian Situation Report (January - December 2019)

Situation in Numbers

7,500,000 children in need

19,000,000 people in need

5,550,000 # of registered refugees

(source: UNHCR and UNICEF 2019 Humanitarian Action for Children)

Highlights

• In Turkey, more than 680,000 Syrian and other refugee students were enrolled in public schools and temporary education centres across the country, and over 11,800 out-of-school children enrolled in the Accelerated Learning Programme.

• In Iraq, UNICEF WASH targets are all slightly overachieved against planned figures, with notably over 78,000 people benefiting from improved access to adequate quantity of safe water in camps.

• UNICEF Jordan WASH interventions reached more than 160,000 Syrian refugees residing in refugee camps and Rukban, more than 7,000 people living in 60 vulnerable temporary settlements, and 8,337 children and adolescents in 20 schools.

• In Lebanon, almost 277,000 children had their registration fees covered for enrolment into formal education, while the economic crisis is increasing the vulnerability and precariousness of the Syrian refugees.

• In Egypt, as of December 2019, UNICEF and the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) have reached 36,224 refugees, asylum seekers and migrant children with routine immunization and growth monitoring services.