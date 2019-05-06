06 May 2019

UNICEF Syria Country Office: WASH - First Quarter 2019

SITUATION ANALYSIS

• In Syria, eight years into the crisis, access to sucient quantities of safe water remains limited, with increased water quality assurances and support to water systems rehabilitation, operation and maintenance unconditionally needed.

• There is a need to maintain the provision of adequate WASH services and supplies for IDPs in the last resort sites, and to promote transition to more sustainable solutions while acknowledging that more emphasis on IDPs in collective centers and open areas is also needed.

