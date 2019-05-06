UNICEF Syria Country Office: Social Policy Facts & Figures - First Quarter 2019

SITUATION ANALYSIS

• The several-fold increase in prices of essential commodities combined with the deteriorating economic situation of households have left many Syrians unable to provide for the basic necessities of life including decent clothes for their children. This is particularly true about families who have been displaced several times during the crisis and continue to live under dire conditions.

• Social protection is a key ingredient for sustainable peace and development, by enhancing the resilience of the most vulnerable families and strengthening the continuum between humanitarian and early recovery interventions.