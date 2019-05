SITUATION ANALYSIS

• In 2018 more than 3 million children under-5 years required nutrition support, including the nearly 20,000 children suering from severe acute malnutrition (SAM).

• To ensure that no child is left behind, UNICEF continued its advocacy for the prevention of chronic malnutrition, the promotion of exclusive breastfeeding, treatment of acute malnutrition and the provision of micronutrient supplementation.