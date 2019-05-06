UNICEF Syria Country Office: Health Facts & Figures - First Quarter 2019

SITUATION ANALYSIS

• The Syrian health system continued to be compromised, through destruction of healthcare infrastructure, ight and killing of healthcare professionals and the collapse of the pharmaceutical industry. The decline of the health system as a public service network translated into diminishing services to the population.

• The decit in service provision is clearly illustrated by the recurrent outbreak of communicable diseases. The North East and North West of Syria were signicantly impacted by outbreaks of measles.