06 May 2019

UNICEF Syria Country Office: Education Facts & Figures - First Quarter 2019

from UN Children's Fund
SITUATION ANALYSIS

• Eight years of acute crisis had a disastrous impact on Syria’s national education system, forcing millions of children and youth out of school and leaving many more at risk of dropping out. Multiple factors accounted for low enrollment including lack of available learning spaces, socio-economic pressure on families who have lost their livelihoods, conict inicted disabilities and psychological trauma.

• Despite some progress made in overall school enrolment in recent years, still an estimated 2 million children remained out of school inside Syria. These children remained vulnerable and at increased risk of exploitation and abuse including child labor and early marriage in selected geographical areas.

