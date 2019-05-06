UNICEF Syria Country Office: Child Protection Facts & Figures - First Quarter 2019

SITUATION ANALYSIS

• Increasingly complex and inter-linked protection needs continue to exist across Syria, resulting from a variety of situations ranging from direct exposure to hostilities, displacement, conditions in sites/collective shelters and protracted displacement.

• Multiple and complex child protection risks continue to shape the lives of girls and boys throughout Syria. Continuous displacement, exposure to violence, deepening poverty and the persistent challenges in access and availability to services are taking a huge toll on children. Grave child rights violations remain a critical concern.