UNICEF North East Syria Response Situation report # 7 - 17 October 2019
Highlights
Late on 17 October it was announced that the United States and Turkey had reached an agreement for Turkey to suspend military operations in northeast Syria (NES) for 120 hours. The YPG will be expected to withdraw from the Turkey defined “safe zone”, approximately 32 kilometres deep. Should this YPG withdrawal be confirmed, Turkey will commit to a permanent cease-fire and the United States will lift sanctions imposed last Monday against Turkey.
Over 1,000 refugees reportedly received in Iraq from NES. Most have been sent to Bardarash camp where they are being provided with basic support • On 17 October, OCHA released the first IDP report, based on partners’ assessments, with details of the current location of 161,813 people (32,031 households) hosted in communities and in collectives shelters across the NES region. The vast majority is hosted in communities.
Despite ongoing UNICEF and partner response, the needs across the region remain significant, stretching existing capacities. The response plan to meet the potential needs of 500,000 people in the NES over the next 3 months has been finalized, with analysis of needed resources and supplies. The response plan is undergoing a final review and will be cleared on Monday.
Humanitarian Situation
An estimated 160,000 people, including 70,000 children, are reported to have been displaced since the start of the military operation on 9 October. The majority of those fleeing hostilities and its potential impacts moved towards Al Hassakeh and Ar Raqqa Governorates. If military operations continue, with deployments and advances near Tal Tamer and Ras Al Ain cities, further displacements will occur. However, as the front lines are shifting, there are reports from partners on the ground about people leaving collective shelters to host communities and staying with extended families. Some spontaneous returns have also been reported and if the ceasefire fire just agreed does hold, greater returns may be anticipated.
On 15 October, the evacuation of Ein Issa camp was almost complete with few families choosing to remain. The camp, previously hosting close to 13,000 displaced people was caught up in the hostilities. Most residents were transferred to Mahmudli IDP camp.
The map in this report shows some of the movement paths in the region as of 16 October (as reported by OCHA).