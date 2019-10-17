UNICEF North East Syria Response Situation report # 7 - 17 October 2019

An estimated 160,000 people, including 70,000 children, are reported to have been displaced since the start of the military operation on 9 October. The majority of those fleeing hostilities and its potential impacts moved towards Al Hassakeh and Ar Raqqa Governorates. If military operations continue, with deployments and advances near Tal Tamer and Ras Al Ain cities, further displacements will occur. However, as the front lines are shifting, there are reports from partners on the ground about people leaving collective shelters to host communities and staying with extended families. Some spontaneous returns have also been reported and if the ceasefire fire just agreed does hold, greater returns may be anticipated.