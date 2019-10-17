UNICEF North East Syria Response Situation report # 6 - 16 October 2019
from UN Children's Fund
Report
Published on 16 Oct 2019
Highlights
- The Polio immunization campaign in NES started as planned, with no major incidents. 64,960 children were vaccinated in Hassakeh governorate, 1748 children in Al Hol camp and 740 in Areesheh camp in the last two days.
- To facilitate the functioning of Allok station which supports more than 400,000 people in Hasakeh city and surrounding camps and communities, UNICEF has procured 16,000 litres of fuel to run the backup generators of the station. As support on deconfliction efforts continues to repair the power lines, this fuel will be used to ensure running of the pumping station securing water supply for the affected communities.
Humanitarian Situation
- As military from the Syrian Arab Army continues to move into NES, local sources reported that these units have been deployed to Ghabishah silos, close to the western entrance of Tal Tamer town, and a joint military reinforcement of GoSF and SDF are heading to the M4 highway passing through Tal Tamer town.
- Civilian movements are still being reported given the on-going situation along the border. As of 14 October, OCHA reports still stand at 160,000 displacements in the last 7 days while other sources cite higher figures.
- On 16 October, UNICEF partners reported that 200 households were displaced into Al Tabqa city while some 500 households were displaced and are being hosted in Mahmoudli camp.