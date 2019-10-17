17 Oct 2019

UNICEF North East Syria Response Situation report # 6 - 16 October 2019

Report
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 16 Oct 2019
preview
Download PDF (337.86 KB)

Highlights

  • The Polio immunization campaign in NES started as planned, with no major incidents. 64,960 children were vaccinated in Hassakeh governorate, 1748 children in Al Hol camp and 740 in Areesheh camp in the last two days.
  • To facilitate the functioning of Allok station which supports more than 400,000 people in Hasakeh city and surrounding camps and communities, UNICEF has procured 16,000 litres of fuel to run the backup generators of the station. As support on deconfliction efforts continues to repair the power lines, this fuel will be used to ensure running of the pumping station securing water supply for the affected communities.

Humanitarian Situation

  • As military from the Syrian Arab Army continues to move into NES, local sources reported that these units have been deployed to Ghabishah silos, close to the western entrance of Tal Tamer town, and a joint military reinforcement of GoSF and SDF are heading to the M4 highway passing through Tal Tamer town.
  • Civilian movements are still being reported given the on-going situation along the border. As of 14 October, OCHA reports still stand at 160,000 displacements in the last 7 days while other sources cite higher figures.
  • On 16 October, UNICEF partners reported that 200 households were displaced into Al Tabqa city while some 500 households were displaced and are being hosted in Mahmoudli camp.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.