UNICEF North East Syria Response Situation report # 5 - 15 October 2019

Highlights

• Military operations continue in both Ras Al Ain, Tal Abyad and surrounding areas but no major incidents have been reported during the last 24 hours. The return of GoSF to North-East Syria signals a major shift in Syria’s eight-year long war.

• On 15 October UNICEF partners started water trucking 50 m3 of water to IDP collective shelters in Tel Tamer to meet the gap created by the evacuation of cross border I-NGOs. This water will serve 2,500 IDPs in the area.

• On 15 October the Qamishli airport has been reopened and commercial flights have resumed their normal schedule.

Humanitarian Situation

• Explosions and shelling in Qamishli city reportedly seem to have ceased for the moment, after numerous incidents reported in the past few days.

• Partner reports received on 14 October indicate that hostilities had moved closer to Tal Tamer where some 3,600 displaced families reportedly are hosted at both collective shelters and with host communities.

• The map below shows positions of SAA and TAF based on reports received as of 14 October.

• The UNICEF team in Aleppo contributed to interagency contingency planning in anticipation of any possible displacement from Membij and surrounding areas. A planning figure has been set at around 27, 700 individuals, including some 11,700 children under 18.

• Ain Issa Camp has directly been affected by the ongoing hostilities. Reports of hostilities and shelling in the vicinity of Ein Issa camp continue to be received. Part of the camp population reportedly fled, with local sources suggesting 50% still remaining. Camp administration and security apparatus personnel are also said to have left according to the same sources: the humanitarian situation in Ein Issa camp has not been assessed because of the security situation. Partners operating in the camp have fled and the safety and security of remaining families is of serious concern.

• Following the relocation of 5,000 people (including 3,000 children) from Mabrouka camp on 12 October, there are unconfirmed reports that some five (05) families are still in the camp, as they were caught up in the hostilities and were unable to relocate. Mabrouka camp now falls under areas controlled by TAF.

• Partners have reported that many schools are being used as collective shelters. As such, learning activities of children enrolled in these schools have been affected.