UNICEF North East Syria Response Situation report # 4- 14 October 2019

Highlights

• On 13 October, the Kurdish Self Administration (KSA)/SDF announced an agreement with the Government of Syria (GoS). According to the agreement the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) would deploy along the entire length of the border with Turkey. This deployment is aimed to assist the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in countering the Turkish forces. As a direct result of this agreement the SAA was deployed to Al-Tabqa and Ain Issa towns in rural Raqqa and established presence in Tal Tamer in rural Hasakeh

• Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has signalled that Turkish troops and their Syrian opposition allies are ready to launch an assault on the Syrian-Kurdish held city of Manbij. Erdogan told reporters on 14 October “We are about to implement our decision on Manbij.”

• After the deployment of SAA in Tel Tamer and surrounding areas, some cross-border WASH partners have reportedly evacuated international staff and suspended their activities including water trucking to eight locations. Total water trucking volume which has now been suspended was 45m3 per day, intended for 2,500 people. UNICEF will begin trucking water on 15 October to meet the gap in these locations.

• A polio campaign started on 13 October in accessible camps and the collective shelters in Hasakeh City through the Directorate of Health.

Humanitarian Situation

• The full humanitarian impact of the current military operations remains difficult to ascertain in light of the fluidity of the situation. At the time of reporting, it is estimated that between 150,000 and 160,000 people have been displaced. Population movements continue, some unreported, such that that the true number is likely higher.

• The recent political and conflict developments have affected all partners operating in NES, including those from cross-border. While many national partners remain operational, with the US announcement of troop withdrawal in Northeast Syria and of the agreement between Government of Syria and SDF, International NGOs collectively agreed to withdraw all international staff and for most to temporarily suspend operations.