UNICEF North East Syria Response Situation report # 3- 13 October 2019

Highlights

• On 12 October, Turkish Armed forces reportedly took control of Ras al-Ain and surrounding suburbs/outskirts of both Tell Abiad and Ras al-Ain cities. Some reports mentioned that some 15 villages in rural Tell Abiad, north rural Ar-Raqqa, were now under Turkish control. Ein-Issa camp and city are now also reportedly under Turkish control.

• UNICEF and other partners are supporting response efforts at the 33 collective shelters identified in Ar-Raqqa (1 shelter), Al-Hasakeh (14 shelters), and Al Tamr (18 shelters) cities.

• Households (5,033 people) who relocated from Mabrouka to the new site in Areesha camp, have been provided with safe drinking water (total 75 cubic metres per day) and 52 latrine units (each unit 4 latrines). UNICEF is also supporting desludging of the sewage system via partners.

• It has been reported that one of the electric lines supplying Allouk water pumping station was damaged on 13 October. It is anticipated that SARC and ICRC will move on site on 14 October to repair the damage. It is unclear whether the damage has been caused by the current hostilities on-going around the area or by structural damage.

• Water in five out of 10 boreholes in Al-Hassakeh City has been found to be contaminated. UNICEF has requested partners to conduct water quality testing to determine remedial actions.

Humanitarian Situation

• Turkish military operations in North East Syria have continued. Reports of airstrikes, heavy artillery shelling and ground incursions were received from multiple sources and from people living approximately 30 kilometers south of the border, including in the Mabrouka area.

• Reports received from partners indicate that most public and private hospitals in Ras Al Ain and Tell Abiad closed on 11 October. OCHA reported on 12 October that information was received of an attack on a trauma stabilization point south of Ras al-Ain. The point had been temporarily set up to support those injured coming from the frontlines of the conflict.

• The relocation from Mabrouka camp that was initiated on 11 October was completed, with some 5,033 people (including 3,000 children under 18) now moved to Areesha camp.

• UNICEF partners in Ain Issa camp (Ar-Raqqa governorate) reported on 13 October heavy shelling near the camp. The subsequent advance of armed opposition groups (AoGs) resulted in panic amongst the camp population and reportedly approximately 800 to 1,000 ISIL-affiliated camp residents (mostly women and children) fled to unknown destinations. Some camp management personnel have also reportedly left. Ein-Issa camp and Ein-Issa city are reportedly now under Turkish control.

• Urgent advocacy is needed with member states for repatriation of children from their countries while this is still possible and to avoid these children being victim to yet another phase of conflict in Syria.

• Reports received so far of two children killed, nine children injured, three attacks on medical facility/transports, one attack on a school, one attack on a WASH facility in north-east Syria (NES). Five children have been killed in Turkey as a result of the conflict.