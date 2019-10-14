UNICEF North East Syria Response Situation report # 2- 12 October 2019

Highlights

• As the offensive along the Turkey/Syria border enters its third day, the original planning figure of 100,000 affected people (scenario 3 in the inter-agency contingency plan) has been surpassed. The geographical area affected has also exceeded the initial plan. UNICEF and UN agencies are now preparing for scenario 4, which is for potentially 400,000 people being affected.

• The Allouk Water Station which serves Al Hassakeh city and other areas was not operational today. An assessment of Al Himme water pumping station revealed that the city could be served from there with an estimated storage capacity of 300,000 cubic meters. UNICEF is supporting water trucking to cover immediate water needs. There are initial reports that ICRC has been able to rehabilitate an old water pumping station which should alleviate the situation. On 11 October, a team of UNICEF facilitators conducted a rapid intersectoral needs assessment in 16 collectives shelters in Al Hassakeh city hosting 345 households (1,634 individuals, including 351 children).

Humanitarian Situation

• Reports of airstrikes and shelling along the Turkey/ Syrian border from Jarablus, which is west of the Euphrates River to the Turkish/Syrian/Iraqi border have been received from 9 October. The first reports of airstrikes were on sparsely populated areas, while the scope of the areas under current attack has increased. Locations up to 50 kilometres from the border have reportedly been hit near Ein Issa.

• Two crossing points are reportedly open: Tayha in eastern rural Aleppo and Debsi Afnan in rural Raqqa for civilians who may flee towards the west.

• Turkish forces reportedly took control of all surrounding suburbs/outskirts of both Tell Abiad and Ras al-Ayn, excluding the city centres, and possibly additional border villages in the Tell Abiad countryside. In addition, other villages reportedly taken over are in the proximity of Ras Al-Ayn city and in the surroundings of Tell Abiad city.

• The United Nations estimates that the displaced population from Ras al-Ayn and Tell Abiad, and its surrounding areas is increasing. Figures of civilians displaced remain just over 100 000 people. Ascertaining the exact numbers of people displaced remains a key challenge. The Humanitarian Needs Assessment Program (HNAP) on 11 October reported figures close to 200,000 internally displaced people (IDPs) in all three governorates of the Northeast.

• In Al Hassakeh city, 14 schools are now being used as collective shelters and many are ready to receive IDPs. In Tel Amar, 18 schools are also hosting IDPs.

• Raqqa Civic Council has not yet specified which schools will be used as shelters for displaced people from Tell Abiad in Raqqa