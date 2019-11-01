UNICEF North East Syria Response Situation report # 11 - 30 October 2019

Highlights

96,855 people have returned to their areas of origin in Al-Hasakeh (47,750), Ar-Raqqa governorates (39,000) and Aleppo governorates (10,105).

According to UN OCHA as of 29 October, a total of 202,429 population movements have been recorded across Al-Hasakeh, Ar-Raqqa and Aleppo governorates since military operations began on 9 October:

Turkish-allied forces expanded their control over several villages, in two main areas: north-west of Ayn Issa, along the M4 highway, and south-east of Ras al Ayn, along the Manajir-Asadiyah-Umm Ashba front.

Humanitarian Situation

The 150-hour deadline, negotiated as part of an agreement signed between Turkey and Russia, for the YPG is to withdraw from a 32km deep buffer zone along the Turkey-Syria border, ended at 18.00hrs on 29 October. Minutes before the end of the deadline, Russia reported the YPG had withdrawn from the buffer zone.

There are sporadic localized areas of conflict in the North East and it is expected that this will continue as the military forces from all sides adjust to the new boundaries and areas of operation.

On 24 October, the Kurdish Self Administration reopened the Newroz camp close to the Iraq border: currently, 25 IDP families are staying in the camp having arrived from collective shelters in Mabada on 27 October.

Of the 105,574 currently displaced people in the NES, 15,443 (3,378 families) are being accommodated in 75 active collective shelters in Al-Hasakeh (74) and Ar-Raqqa (1) governorates.

Twenty-six collective shelters previously hosting displaced populations in Al-Hasakeh Governorate are now empty.