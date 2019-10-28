28 Oct 2019

UNICEF North East Syria Response Situation report # 10 - 27 October 2019

UN Children's Fund
27 Oct 2019
Highlights

• According to the latest reports from UN OCHA, as of 23 October, the movement of 200,465 people were recorded since 9 October. Of these, 139,265 people remain displaced from Al- Hasakeh (86,921), Ar-Raqqa (35,463) and Aleppo governorates (16,881), while 61,200 people have returned to their areas of origin in Al-Hasakeh (32,200) and Ar-Raqqa (29,000) governorates.

• As of 27 October 2019, 11,664 Syrian refugees (including approximately 5,700 children) have entered Dohuk, in north-western Iraq.

• On 27 October, the Syrian Humanitarian Fund was launched with a reserve allocation of US $15 million to support partners in Syria responding to the NES crisis.

• UNICEF and partners have provided polio and measles vaccinations for approximately 230,000 children under the age of five in Al-Hasakeh governorate, including in collective shelters and camps such as Al-Hol and Areesha between 13 and 17 October.

Humanitarian Situation

• A new bridge across the Euphrates river was opened on 27 October for vehicle traffic. It is located 13 kms south-east of the UN Hub in Deir ez Zor and may be used to facilitate humanitarian responses and other operations.

• According to data from OCHA as of 23 October, around 14,000 people are being accommodated in 69 active collective shelters in Al-Hasakeh (68) and Ar-Raqqa (1) governorate.

• Local authorities reported on 22 October that Hasakeh City has no further capacity to absorb additional displaced people and requested support to establish a new camp close to Hasakeh City.

• On 24 October, the 14 remaining families (83 individuals) in Mabrouka camp, Al-Hasakeh governorate were relocated to Areesha camp by SARC and protection partners.

• The Bardarash camp in Iraq has rapidly filled up to capacity by refugees from the NES: the Gawilan Camp in Dohuk has been identified for hosting new refugee influx. The Gawilan camp is already operational and is currently housing over 8,000 Syrian refugees who have been there since 2013. A new section of Gawilan camp has been established which can accommodate up to 1,588 new refugee families and, to date, 346 new Syrian refugees have occupied that section.

