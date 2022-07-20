UNICEF brief, the 2022 State Budget in Syria

Introduction

This budget brief provides an analysis of the Government of the Syrian Arab Republic’s approved budget estimates for the 2022 fiscal year. Budget data are drawn from the approved budget estimates published in the Government’s Gazette (Budget Law No. 34 of 20 December 2021).

The objectives of the budget brief are:

(i) to synthesize complex budget information so that it is easily understood by different stakeholders;

(ii) to analyse the size and composition of budget allocations to sectors that matter most for children in the current fiscal year (e.g. education, health, water and sanitation, social affairs) and compare them with previous years; and (iii) to present key messages and recommendations for the attention of the Government and the international community to leverage domestic and international resources for children.

Given the significance of international aid to complement the Government’s spending in sectors that matter most for children, this analysis also provides an overview of aid spending in these sectors.

The analysis is divided into four parts: