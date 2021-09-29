UNICEF and ECW support children’s return to learning at community-volunteered learning points

Children in rural Aleppo benefit from UNICEF’s supportive learning programme

Eastern rural Aleppo, northwest Syria, September – 2021- A decade of conflict in Syria has left two-thirds of the schools non-functional, robbing thousands of children of their right to education. In Aleppo, to support children whose education has been disrupted by crisis years, displacement and, most recently, COVID-19 interruptions, UNICEF has been reaching them with its supportive learning programme.

The programme helps children aged 6 – 14 years remedy their basic education at learning points and community learning centres. The learning points are public or private spaces, such as mosques or homes, volunteered by community members and were established, across the governorate, in locations where adequate educational spaces and functioning schools are lacking. Through the programme, UNICEF has also provided teachers and students with stationery material and installed solar systems ensuring well-lit classes at the learning points and community learning centres.

“I had originally built this house to get married and settle down in it, but I couldn’t stand seeing children in my village miss out on school, so I volunteered to turn one room into a classroom,” said Abdulrazaq, who teaches children at his home in western Kwaires, eastern rural Aleppo, northwest Syria.

Since the beginning of 2021, around 60 students in the village have signed up to come to this learning point. All of them are from Kwaires and have not had access to school. Some, due to conflict, have entered a classroom for the first time in their lives this year.

Ten-year-old Mouna is one of the children benefitting from the supportive learning classes in the village.

“I wanted to go to school, but I was scared of the cars speeding on the highway. The class here is right beside our home. Coming here means I don’t have to walk on the highway anymore,” she said.

With her family, she was forced to flee their home in western Kwaires because of escalating violence. Recurring displacements prevented her from enrolling at school when reaching school age. After violence subsided, the family returned home and enrolled Mouna in the nearest school, a highway and four kilometres away.

Mouna and her friends had to walk for over 40 minutes, daily, taking a dangerous path across the highway to school. Fearing for Mouna’s safety, her parents stopped sending her to school.

But as soon as a UNICEF-supported learning point opened in western Kwaires, they enrolled her there to continue her learning. “It hasn’t always been easy to learn, there was always something getting in the way,” said Mouna while doing her homework at home. With support from her family, Mouna, who grew up knowing nothing but conflict, is determined to continue learning.

As soon as she gets back from the learning point, Mouna helps her parents by feeding the sheep they herd as a means for living.

Having a learning point in the proximity of their homes makes the children at ease with coming every day to attend classes. For ten-year-old Diana that is the case. Before the learning point in western Kwiares was established, she had to miss out on school on bad weather days. “In difficult weather conditions, we did not go to school.” Visibility of the road was a real challenge for the children trying to cross the highway to school on rainy days as cars flew by.

Abdulfatah, 12, is on the children who have benefited from classes there since the beginning of 2021, when the home learning point was first set up. “I have never been to a school in my life before,” said Abdulfatah, who is a resident of the village.

Students in western Kwaires village enter a UNICEF-supported learning point, where they attend supportive-learning classes to remedy their missed learning due to conflict and displacement. With absent means of transportation, before the learning point was established, most children in the village would miss school due to difficulties in reaching the nearest school to the village, four kilometres across a highway.

Students in western Kwaires village go back home after attending supportive-learning classes at a UNICEF-supported home learning point.

Abuzanah village is another location in eastern rural Aleppo that does not have a school. The nearest one is five kilometres away through a risky path similar to the highway of western Kwaires. To help out-of-school children resume their learning, homeowners, who are members of the community, have opened their empty house in Abuzanah for the children to receive UNICEF’s supportive learning programme.

Dedication of community members is key to the success of the programme. Shehadeh, a teacher at the UNICEF-supported learning point in Abuzanah, is one example. “I travel five kilometres from my village, on my motorbike, to help these students learn. They need a chance of a better future,” he said smiling.

“There are no schools in the area, and this learning is their only opportunity get basic education,” added Shahdeh. He has been a teacher for two years and has been teaching at Abuzanah learning point since it was set up at the beginning of this year.

UNICEF intends to reach 3,500 children in 65 leaning points and community learning centres in Aleppo through the supportive-learning programme thanks to the generous support of Education Cannot Wait (ECW).