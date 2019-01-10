UNHCR Syria Weekly Winterization Update (1 September – 7 January 2019)

Winterization programme progress

On 1 September, UNHCR started its 2018 winterization campaign in Syria. For this year’s campaign, UNHCR plans to reach 1,250,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs), returnees and host communities throughout the country.

As of 7 January, a total number of 788,339 individuals (161,533 families) received winterization items such as high thermal blankets, extra plastic sheeting, winter clothes kits and sleeping bags as well. So far, UNHCR has reached 63.06 per cent of its planned target.

Key parameters of the UNHCR Syria winterization programme 2018-2019