16 Dec 2018

UNHCR Syria Weekly Winterization Update (1 September – 10 December 2018)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 10 Dec 2018
Winterization programme progress

On 1 September, UNHCR started its 2018 winterization campaign in Syria. For this year’s campaign, UNHCR plans to reach 1,000,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs), returnees and host communities throughout the country.

As of 10 December, a total number of 611,323 individuals (127,721 families) received winterization items such as high thermal blankets, extra plastic sheeting, winter clothes kits and sleeping bags as well. So far, UNHCR has reached 61.1 per cent of its planned target.

Key parameters of the UNHCR Syria winterization programme 2018-2019

• Families receive a standard winterization kit. In addition to the standard CRI kit; the winterization package also includes five thermal blankets, one additional plastic sheet, and one winter clothing kit. A standard CRI kit is composed of plastic sheets, jerry cans, kitchen sets, mattresses, sleeping mats.

• Supplementary winter items distributed to mainly IDPs in skeleton and/or unfinished buildings that do not provide adequate protection from poor weather conditions include sleeping bags and winter jackets.

• The beneficiary selection takes into account the vulnerability, time of displacement if the location is hardto-reach, and other specific needs or vulnerabilities such as unaccompanied minors, older persons, single women, persons with disability or mental health, and serious medical condition. A contingency stock of 35,000 kits is maintained in the country for any emergency response.

