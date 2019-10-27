27 Oct 2019

UNHCR Syria Situation Report for the North East Syria Humanitarian Emergency (As of 26 October 2019)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 26 Oct 2019
preview
Download PDF (643.48 KB)

■ As of 25 October, a total of 200,4651 population movements were recorded: 139,265 people remain displaced from Al Hasakeh (86,921), Ar-Raqqa (35,463) and Aleppo governorates (16,881), while 61,200 people returned to their areas of origin in Al-Hasakeh (32,200) and Ar-Raqqa (29,000) governorates.

■ Of those displaced, 124,445 are residing in host communities in AlHasakeh, Ar-Raqqa and Deir-ez-Zor governorates; the remaining 14,280 (2,630 families) are being accommodated in 69 active collective shelters in Al-Hasakeh (68) and Ar-Raqqa (1) governorates. Seventeen collective shelters previously hosting displaced populations (15 in Al-Hasakeh and 2 in Qamishli districts) are now empty. Almost all active collective shelters are schools, depriving thousands of children of learning opportunities.

■ The 28 October deadline can be seen as a continuation of uncertainty and anxiety for the civilian population affected by this crisis, and the probability of further displacement and those who already reside in collective shelters and host communities will remain. These displacements could also be short-term, depending on the implementation of the agreement after the 150 hours.

