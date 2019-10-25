UNHCR Syria Situation Report for the North East Syria Humanitarian Emergency (As of 24 October 2019)

On 23 October Turkey, Russia agreed on the Turkey and Syria/Russian joint patrols along the border, also giving YPG forces another 150 hours to withdrawal from along the border.

The 150 hour deadline can be seen as a continuation of uncertainty and anxiety for the civilian population affected by this crisis, and the probability of further displacement and those who already reside in collective shelters and host communities will remain. These displacements could also be short-term, depending on the implementation of the agreement after the 150 hours.

As of 23 Oct, more than 155,4001 people have been displaced from Hassakeh (99,121), Raqqa (39,463) and Aleppo governorates (16,881).

45,000 people have returned to their places of origin – 20,000 to Al Hassakeh and 25,000 to Ar-Raqqa governorates.