25 Oct 2019

UNHCR Syria Situation Report for the North East Syria Humanitarian Emergency (As of 24 October 2019)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 24 Oct 2019
preview
Download PDF (442.57 KB)

  • On 23 October Turkey, Russia agreed on the Turkey and Syria/Russian joint patrols along the border, also giving YPG forces another 150 hours to withdrawal from along the border.

  • The 150 hour deadline can be seen as a continuation of uncertainty and anxiety for the civilian population affected by this crisis, and the probability of further displacement and those who already reside in collective shelters and host communities will remain. These displacements could also be short-term, depending on the implementation of the agreement after the 150 hours.

  • As of 23 Oct, more than 155,4001 people have been displaced from Hassakeh (99,121), Raqqa (39,463) and Aleppo governorates (16,881).

  • 45,000 people have returned to their places of origin – 20,000 to Al Hassakeh and 25,000 to Ar-Raqqa governorates.

  • Overall, 67 collective shelters in Al-Hasakeh (66) and Ar-Raqqa (1) governorates are accommodating 13,575 people (2,833 families) – 15 collective shelters, the vast majority in Ras al-Ain district are now empty.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.