UNHCR Syria Situation Report for the North East Syria Humanitarian Emergency (As of 18 October 2019)

An estimated 166,000 people have recently been displaced since the beginning of the crisis on 9 October, fleeing military advances and hostilities. Many have displaced multiple times from one area to another. Exacerbated an already preexisting camp population of over 92,000 people with 18,000 secondarily displaced following the sudden closure of two camps; Ein Issa and Mabrouka camps.

A pause in fighting for 5 days (till 22 Oct) was announced in a joint statement between the US and Turkey. The YPG-backed forces are expected to withdraw 20 miles (30km) south away from the border. On 17 October, shelling and gun fire in Ras Al Ain was reported. It is difficult to predict how it will be implemented and its impact on further displacement at this juncture.