UNHCR Syria Situation Report for the North East Syria Humanitarian Emergency (As of 18 October 2019)
An estimated 166,000 people have recently been displaced since the beginning of the crisis on 9 October, fleeing military advances and hostilities. Many have displaced multiple times from one area to another. Exacerbated an already preexisting camp population of over 92,000 people with 18,000 secondarily displaced following the sudden closure of two camps; Ein Issa and Mabrouka camps.
A pause in fighting for 5 days (till 22 Oct) was announced in a joint statement between the US and Turkey. The YPG-backed forces are expected to withdraw 20 miles (30km) south away from the border. On 17 October, shelling and gun fire in Ras Al Ain was reported. It is difficult to predict how it will be implemented and its impact on further displacement at this juncture.
The protection situation of IDPs and the civilian population remains a critical concern and a permanent end to hostilities is needed. There are immediate concerns for the civilian population remaining in Tel Abyad, Ain Eissa, Tal Tamer, Ras al Ein and Malikiyah. It remains imperative that civilians are protected from direct attacks and the effects of hostilities, allowed to move in safely and voluntarily to safe places, with special protection afforded to children. Syrian army forces are deployed in Ain Al-Arab along the border with Turkey and further east in Malikiya.