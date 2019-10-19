19 Oct 2019

UNHCR Syria Situation Report for the North East Syria Humanitarian Emergency (As of 18 October 2019)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 18 Oct 2019
preview
Download PDF (491.2 KB)

  • An estimated 166,000 people have recently been displaced since the beginning of the crisis on 9 October, fleeing military advances and hostilities. Many have displaced multiple times from one area to another. Exacerbated an already preexisting camp population of over 92,000 people with 18,000 secondarily displaced following the sudden closure of two camps; Ein Issa and Mabrouka camps.

  • A pause in fighting for 5 days (till 22 Oct) was announced in a joint statement between the US and Turkey. The YPG-backed forces are expected to withdraw 20 miles (30km) south away from the border. On 17 October, shelling and gun fire in Ras Al Ain was reported. It is difficult to predict how it will be implemented and its impact on further displacement at this juncture.

  • The protection situation of IDPs and the civilian population remains a critical concern and a permanent end to hostilities is needed. There are immediate concerns for the civilian population remaining in Tel Abyad, Ain Eissa, Tal Tamer, Ras al Ein and Malikiyah. It remains imperative that civilians are protected from direct attacks and the effects of hostilities, allowed to move in safely and voluntarily to safe places, with special protection afforded to children. Syrian army forces are deployed in Ain Al-Arab along the border with Turkey and further east in Malikiya.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.