16 Oct 2019

UNHCR Syria Situation Report for the North East Syria Humanitarian Emergency (As of 15 October 2018)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 15 Oct 2019
preview
Download PDF (516.13 KB)

■ Over 160,000 people are reported to have been displaced following the start of military operations in north-east Syria on 9 October, including nearly 70,000 children2 . There are reports of further displacements and the number is likely to increase.

■ According to the scenario of full scale military operations in the UN inter-agency contingency plan, 400,000 civilians may require assistance and protection in the coming period (up from an initial estimate of 100,000 people). To date, most displacements took place from Ras al-Ain (Al-Hassakeh governorate) and Tell Abiad (Ar-Raqqa governorate) on the border with Turkey, with some families being displaced multiple times. The full humanitarian impact of the current military operation remains difficult to ascertain given the volatile situation.

■ UNHCR with 54 staff continues to operate out of Qamishly and plans to scale up its operation. UNHCR is responding to the needs of the affected population through the provision of emergency items and community-based protection in camps, collective shelters and host communities. These activities are implemented in close coordination with five of UNHCR’s local partners including; Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Antioch and All the East (GOPA), St. Ephrem Patriarchal Development Committee (EPDC), Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC), Syrian Society for Social Development, and Syria Al Yamama Association.

■ In partnership with these national NGOs, UNHCR has during this emergency eight operational community centres in Al-Hasakeh, including two in Al-Hol camp, as well as three satellite centres in Al-Hasakeh. These static facilities are also supported by four mobile units in Al-Hasakeh as well as 248 outreach volunteers in Al-Hasakeh and 25 outreach volunteers in Ar-Raqqa and nine in Deir-ez-Zor.

