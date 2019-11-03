UNHCR Syria Situation Report for the North East Syria Humanitarian Emergency (As of 02 November 2019)

■ As of 2 November a total of 215,1191 population movements have been recorded across Al-Hasakeh, Ar-Raqqa and Aleppo governorates since military operations began on 9 October.

■ 108,514 people remain displaced from Al-Hasakeh (83,650), Ar-Raqqa (18,088) and Aleppo governorates (6,776).

■ 106,605 people have returned to their areas of origin in Al-Hasakeh (50,000),

Ar-Raqqa governorates (46,500) and Aleppo governorates (10,105).

■ In the past 48 hours: Return movement was observed to Ras al-Ain City and southern western villages of the same area, while displacement also took place from the southern eastern villages of Ras Al-Ain, meanwhile 1,350 individuals newly displaced from Ras Al-Ain and Tal Tamer sub-district as a result of Turkish Armed Forces (TAF) advances towards Al-Areesheh and Rihaniyya villages arrived in Al-Hasakeh city where they are now being hosted in collective shelters.

■ Approximately 11,340 individuals were newly displaced from villages in Tal Tamer sub-district and an estimated 9,750 returned to Suluk and Ras Al-Ain sub-districts.

■ Overall, 79 active collective shelters in Al-Hasakeh (78) and Ar-Raqqa (1) governorates are accommodating 16,793 people (3,697 families) – an additional 26 collective shelters, all in Al-Hasakeh governorate, are now empty.