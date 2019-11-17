UNHCR Syria Situation Report for the North East Syria Humanitarian Emergency (As of 17 November 2019)

As of 12 November, 220,1801 population movements have been recorded since the military operations began on 9 October.

74,381 people remain displaced from Hassakeh (48,134), Raqqa (19,471) and Aleppo (6,776) governorates.

117,132 people have returned to their areas of origin in Hassakeh (65,210), Raqqa (41,817) and Aleppo (10,105) governorates, while 28,667 people were displaced more than once.