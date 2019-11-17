17 Nov 2019

UNHCR Syria Situation Report for the North East Syria Humanitarian Emergency (As of 17 November 2019)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 17 Nov 2019
preview
Download PDF (423.03 KB)

  • As of 12 November, 220,1801 population movements have been recorded since the military operations began on 9 October.

  • 74,381 people remain displaced from Hassakeh (48,134), Raqqa (19,471) and Aleppo (6,776) governorates.

  • 117,132 people have returned to their areas of origin in Hassakeh (65,210), Raqqa (41,817) and Aleppo (10,105) governorates, while 28,667 people were displaced more than once.

  • Overall, 91 active collective shelters in Hassakeh (90) and Raqqa governorates are accommodating 16,961 – an additional 32 collective shelters, all in Hassakeh governorate, are now empty.

