UNHCR - Syria Factsheet/Q1 January - March 2018

At the beginning of the eight year, the crisis in Syria continues, with two emergency situations in Eastern Ghouta and Afrin during the first quarter of 2018 leading to continued internal displacement and loss of livelihoods.

1,461,920 displacements from affected areas in northern and southern Syria were recorded by the CCCM Cluster in the last 12 months.

In 2018, UNHCR continues to provide humanitarian assistance and protection services to the most vulnerable IDPs, host communities, returnees and other crisis- affected populations in all areas where humanitarian access existed and/or emerged throughout Syria.

Emergency Response

UNHCR’s response to the Eastern Ghouta emergency

In March, over 83,000 civilians left or were evacuated from Eastern Ghouta, including some 44,000 that were accommodated in overcrowded conditions in 8 collective shelters in Rural Damascus. UNHCR’s response to meet the needs of these displaced persons included, among others, legal counselling to nearly 22,000 individuals; more than 225,000 core relief items, including high thermal blankets, warm clothes, kitchen sets, sleeping mats, mattresses, solar lamps, sleeping bags, hygiene kits and jerry cans was distributed to 63,716 individuals. In addition, UNHCR provided shelter support that included the provision to the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) of 2,200 shelter kits for rehabilitation of collective shelters hosting displaced people (e.g. partitioning, installation of doors and windows, etc.). Also, 800 UNHCR’s family size tents where redeployed to rural Damascus to be used for expansion of collective shelters’ capacity; 50 of these tents were installed in one of the collective shelters, and an additional 3,000 tents were ordered.

UNHCR’s response to the Afrin emergency

In March, an estimated 137,000 people were uprooted from their homes in Afrin region by the latest escalation in fighting. The majority, some 100,000 were displaced in Tal Rifaat, while another 37,000-sought safety in Nubul and Zahraa and surrounding villages in northern rural Aleppo. UNHCR’s response to meet the needs of these displaced persons included, among others, more than 137,000 core relief items, including high thermal blankets, warm clothes, kitchen sets, sleeping mats, mattresses, solar lamps, sleeping bags, hygiene kits and jerry cans for 6,000 families in Nubul and Zahraa, 10,000 families in Afrin, 11,800 families in Tal Refaat and the surrounding towns, and approximately 400 families in Aleppo city.

UNHCR provided shelter support, through 600 shelter kits to respond to the IDPs’ shelter needs in Nubul and Zahraa, while 800 shelter kits was provided to SARC to bridge the shelter gap in Tal Refaat. Moreover, 1,000 UNHCR family tents were delivered to UNHCR’s warehouse in Aleppo, and will pitched when and where the need arises.