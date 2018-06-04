04 Jun 2018

UNHCR - Syria Factsheet/Q1 January - March 2018

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Mar 2018
preview
Download PDF (328.31 KB)

At the beginning of the eight year, the crisis in Syria continues, with two emergency situations in Eastern Ghouta and Afrin during the first quarter of 2018 leading to continued internal displacement and loss of livelihoods.

1,461,920 displacements from affected areas in northern and southern Syria were recorded by the CCCM Cluster in the last 12 months.

In 2018, UNHCR continues to provide humanitarian assistance and protection services to the most vulnerable IDPs, host communities, returnees and other crisis- affected populations in all areas where humanitarian access existed and/or emerged throughout Syria.

Emergency Response

UNHCR’s response to the Eastern Ghouta emergency
In March, over 83,000 civilians left or were evacuated from Eastern Ghouta, including some 44,000 that were accommodated in overcrowded conditions in 8 collective shelters in Rural Damascus. UNHCR’s response to meet the needs of these displaced persons included, among others, legal counselling to nearly 22,000 individuals; more than 225,000 core relief items, including high thermal blankets, warm clothes, kitchen sets, sleeping mats, mattresses, solar lamps, sleeping bags, hygiene kits and jerry cans was distributed to 63,716 individuals. In addition, UNHCR provided shelter support that included the provision to the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) of 2,200 shelter kits for rehabilitation of collective shelters hosting displaced people (e.g. partitioning, installation of doors and windows, etc.). Also, 800 UNHCR’s family size tents where redeployed to rural Damascus to be used for expansion of collective shelters’ capacity; 50 of these tents were installed in one of the collective shelters, and an additional 3,000 tents were ordered.

UNHCR’s response to the Afrin emergency
In March, an estimated 137,000 people were uprooted from their homes in Afrin region by the latest escalation in fighting. The majority, some 100,000 were displaced in Tal Rifaat, while another 37,000-sought safety in Nubul and Zahraa and surrounding villages in northern rural Aleppo. UNHCR’s response to meet the needs of these displaced persons included, among others, more than 137,000 core relief items, including high thermal blankets, warm clothes, kitchen sets, sleeping mats, mattresses, solar lamps, sleeping bags, hygiene kits and jerry cans for 6,000 families in Nubul and Zahraa, 10,000 families in Afrin, 11,800 families in Tal Refaat and the surrounding towns, and approximately 400 families in Aleppo city.
UNHCR provided shelter support, through 600 shelter kits to respond to the IDPs’ shelter needs in Nubul and Zahraa, while 800 shelter kits was provided to SARC to bridge the shelter gap in Tal Refaat. Moreover, 1,000 UNHCR family tents were delivered to UNHCR’s warehouse in Aleppo, and will pitched when and where the need arises.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.