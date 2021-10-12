UNHCR - Syria Fact Sheet (September 2021)

The decade-long crisis in Syria continues to affect millions of lives. Humanitarian needs and protection risks are increasing. The security situation in parts of the country is unpredictable and the economic situation is dire.

According to the 2021 Needs and Response Summary some 13.4 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance. The COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated an already precarious situation.

UNHCR in Syria provides protection and assistance to refugees, internally displaced persons (IDPs), returnees and stateless people based on identified needs and vulnerabilities.

Partnership and Coordination

UNHCR works with 27 partner agencies which include six international NGOs, 19 national NGOs and the Ministry of Local Administration and Environment and the Ministry of Higher Education.

UNHCR continues to strengthen its engagement with the government, inter-agency mechanisms and humanitarian actors. In the context of an interagency coordination framework in Syria, UNHCR leads the Protection and Community Services, Shelter and Non-Food Items sectors together with relevant line ministries.

Strategic Directions

UNHCR’s strategic directions and operational priorities in Syria are: