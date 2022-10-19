UNHCR - Syria Fact Sheet (October 2022)

Core Relief Items

Many people fled their houses during the Syria crisis, often leaving their belongings behind. When returning to their homes, many found their houses damaged and without essential items. Core relief items (CRIs) enable people to meet their immediate basic needs and to rebuild their lives in dignity.

According to the 2022 Syria Humanitarian Needs Overview, the overall number of people in need of core relief items increased in 2022 by 5 per cent to 4.9 million. Due to the deteriorated economy and severe inflation, 67 per cent of the population cannot afford the essential items available in the market.

UNHCR Syria prioritises the provision of core relief items to vulnerable people as a life-saving activity. In particular, the distribution of seasonal items such as blankets, winter clothing and plastic sheeting is critical to protect people from harsh weather as winter approaches.