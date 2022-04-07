UNHCR - Syria Fact Sheet (March 2022)

The decade-long crisis in Syria continues to affect millions of lives. Humanitarian needs and protection risks are increasing. The security situation in parts of the country is unpredictable and the economic situation is dire.

According to the 2022 Humanitarian Needs Overview, some 14.6 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance, a 9% increase from the previous year. Economic deterioration is a major driver of needs.

UNHCR in Syria provides protection and assistance to refugees, internally displaced people (IDPs), returnees and stateless people based on identified needs and vulnerabilities.