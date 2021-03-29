UNHCR - Syria Fact Sheet (March 2021)

The decade-long crisis in Syria does not show any sign of improving. Humanitarian needs and protection risks are increasing. The security situation in some areas of the country is volatile and unpredictable.

According to the 2021 Needs and Response Summary some 13.4 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance. The COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated an already precarious situation.

UNHCR in Syria provides protection and in-kind or cash assistance to refugees, internally displaced persons, returnees and stateless people based on identified needs and vulnerabilities.

Partnership and Coordination

UNHCR works with 28 partner agencies which include six international NGOs, 20 national NGOs and the Ministry of Local Administration and Environment and the Ministry of Higher Education.

UNHCR continues to strengthen its engagement with the government, interagency mechanisms and humanitarian actors. In Syria, in line with the inter-agency coordination framework, UNHCR leads the Protection and Community Services, Shelter and Non-Food Items sector together with relevant line ministries and coordinates the humanitarian response in the country.

Strategic Directions

UNHCR’s strategic directions and operational priorities in Syria are:

▪ Prepare for and respond to potential influx of internally displaced persons (IDPs) refugees, IDP and refugee returnees. ▪ Foster an environment for voluntary, dignified, safe and sustainable return of refugees and IDPs focussing on supporting those who have returned spontaneously and their communities.

▪ Enhance the protective environment for refugees and promote innovative solutions through a community and area-based approach.

▪ Strengthen delivery-focused partnerships to enable UNHCR achieve its interventions through inter-agency and sector coordination mechanisms.

This includes the Special Situations Group, UN Country Team, Humanitarian Country Team, Return and Reintegration Working Group and Area Humanitarian Country Teams.