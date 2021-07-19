UNHCR - Syria Fact Sheet (June 2021)

The decade-long crisis in Syria continues to affect millions of lives. Humanitarian needs and protection risks are increasing.

The security situation in parts of the country is unpredictable and the economic situation is dire.

According to the 2021 Needs and Response Summary some 13.4 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance. The COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated an already precarious situation.

UNHCR in Syria provides protection and assistance to refugees, internally displaced persons (IDPs), returnees and stateless people based on identified needs and vulnerabilities.