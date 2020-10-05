UNHCR - Syria Fact sheet (August 2020)

With the Syria crisis in its ninth year, humanitarian needs remain staggering in terms of scale, severity and complexity, with significant protection risks continuing in several areas across the country.

According to the 2020 Syria Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO), some 11.06 million people are still in need of humanitarian assistance, of whom 4.7 million people are in acute need.

Rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access remains challenging. The UN continues to advocate for sustained access for humanitarian actors to provide assistance and protection to all people in need across affected communities.